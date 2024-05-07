GST | Is it booming? Has growth flattened? Will it decline further?

IGST growth fell to single-digit

The Integrated GST (IGST), collected from inter-state supply and imports, is the largest component of the gross GST, and is distributed among the Centre and the states.

In 2022-2023, the IGST receipts at Rs 9.44 trillion, including from imports (Rs 4.72 trillion), constituted 52.26 per cent of the total GST collections of Rs 18.06 trillion.

The IGST collections rose to Rs 10.27 trillion in 2023-2024, including from imports (Rs 4.83 trillion), but its share in gross GST fell to 50.88 per cent. The IGST recorded growth of only 8.79 per cent with the IGST on imports recording a lowly growth of 2.39 per cent.

In April, the IGST collections at Rs 996.23 billion recorded a growth of 11.74 per cent, but fell to 47.38 per cent of the total GST collections.

Ultra-low growth and the share of IGST in 2023-2024, along with its share declining in April, should be sounding alarm bells. The government should sit up and diagnose the underlying reasons to see that GST growth does not slide to a single digit in 2024-2025.

GST numbers misleading

The government press releases first talk about ‘gross GST’. Sometimes, the government provides ‘net GST’ numbers as well. The gross GST collections minus refund of excess input GST deposited for exports etc., is the net GST. The net GST constitute the real GST receipts.

The government never provides the breakup of the net GST in net CGST, net SGST, net IGST, and for other components of the GST. This practice is quite misleading, and confusing.

In 2023-2024, as per a press release, the gross IGST collections were Rs 10.26 trillion. The same press release further informed that the government settled Rs 4.87 trillion of IGST to the Centre for the CGST, and Rs 4.12 trillion to states and UTs for the SGST. Was a total of Rs 8.99 trillion of the IGST thus settled? Where did the remaining Rs 1.27 trillion of the IGST go?

The press release has still more confusion.