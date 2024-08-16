Has Mamata Banerjee reached tipping point with West Bengal’s women voters?

On August 14, in 300 intersections and rallying points across West Bengal, tens of thousands of women stepped out of their homes late in the night to reclaim their right to being safe at night. The original plan circulated on social media was to gather in three locations across the metropolis to demand justice for the trainee doctor of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital who was gang-raped and barbarically murdered inside a seminar hall on the premises.

Exasperated and impatient with the slow crawl of the investigation by a team of policemen and the odd actions of the college hospital principal, the protests are a measure of how women rate the current political order, presided over by the iconic Didi, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal. The present is not just dangerous at night for women; it is dangerous because the law and order machinery has become putty in the hands of a class of politicians who have neither conscience nor appear accountable to anyone, including Banerjee.

Caught off guard by the strength of the spontaneous protests, Banerjee has advanced the date for her political rally in which she will walk from one end of the city to another to reconnect with the masses. These walks have worked to her advantage in the past. Even the reluctant have felt appeased enough to give her the benefit of the doubt in politically sticky moments.

Her expectation is it will work for her this time, by co-opting her as a partner in the fight for justice for ‘Abhaya’, as the doctor-trainee victim has been popularly named. But she is unsure. The rally was originally planned for August 17; after the wildfire spread of protests mostly by women on August 14, Banerjee felt compelled to change the date to August 16.

The change in the schedule could be Banerjee’s tryst with destiny moment. If she can pull it off, which depends as much on her message as on the mood of the public, her political future may not be as bleak as it appears today.

The spontaneous protests were not just about the murder and gang-rape of the 31-year-old trainee doctor. These public gatherings were a measure of how angry people feel about a regime that has usurped the functions of the administration and the police, and given an entirely new meaning to the idea of ‘party-government’.