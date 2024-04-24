Has poverty been nearly eradicated?

Despite tall claims about the benefits of a “double-engine Sarkar” and unprecedented development that is claimed to have taken place in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the last few years, it is lamentable that the standard of living measured by the average MPCE in the rural areas of these two states (Rs 3,191 and Rs 3,113 respectively) are not only well below the national average but also lag far behind that of north-western and southern states. Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, too, report their average rural MPCE (Rs 2,466 to Rs 3,384) to be well below the national average. The average MPCE for rural areas was the highest for Kerala (Rs 5,924), followed by Himachal Pradesh (Rs 5,561), Punjab (Rs 5,315), Tamil Nadu (Rs 5,310), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 4,870), Haryana (Rs 4,859), Telangana (Rs 4,802) and Karnataka (Rs 4,397).