Hate and Hindutva politics are synonymous

How many of us feel disturbed by the statement of the Union home minister that people have to choose between a prime minister who built the Ram temple and those who praise Tipu Sultan? Can we expect newspapers to write editorials criticising this dog whistling? If it does not violate our sensibilities, then outraging over the statement of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is pointless. Yet, it is a matter of satisfaction that many people have been disturbed by the violent statement of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

There are also people among them who are considered neutral, i.e. who look at communal and non-communal politics in a neutral way. They believe that communal politics should also get a chance in society. They will criticise it where it goes wrong, but it has a legitimate place in the society. Be that as it may, the reaction to Sadhvi's statement shows that the sense of right and wrong is still alive in our society. Hatred and violence still worry people. There is life in the sense of the society. It gives hope.

Also Read — TMC, political analyst file complaint against Pragya Thakur for 'hate speech'



Before writing the name of the MP, I had thought to leave the title of Sadhvi and write only Pragya Thakur. Then I felt who am I to do it if our Hindu society reveres her as a Sadhvi. After all, she is not the first of this kind! She is upholding the tradition of Sadhvi Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara.

During the campaign launched by LK Advani to demolish the Babri Masjid, Sadhvi Ritambhara's violent sermons could be heard from loudspeakers tied to electric poles on the road. She is now a respected Sadhvi, and American Hindus discovering their roots invite her for discourses. Sadhvi Ritambhara has neither changed her subject nor her style. In the last two decades of the previous century, there was a debate on whether Sadhvi Uma Bharti was more violent or Sadhvi Ritambhara. The traditions set by both of them flourished.

Personalities like Sadhvi Prachi and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur found a place not only in the people's hearts but also in the Legislative Assemblies and Parliament. What seemed to be an exception earlier is now the rule. Now being a hate preacher is the primary qualification or condition for being a Hindu Saint and Sadhvi. Without it, Hindus do not get enough spiritual satisfaction. That's why Sadhvi must be written as a prefix to Pragya Thakur. Hindus should remember who their religious guru is.



Let us return to the discourse of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and hate speech, after reading that many people are demanding action against her from the PM and the BJP. It was also demanded that the police register an FIR for this violent statement. The police argued that it could not do it unless someone came forward to register a complaint. When the complaint was made by email, the police said it was unacceptable. The complaint had to be made in person. Even a representative would not work. Finally, when a Congress leader from Shivamogga himself went to the police station and lodged a complaint, the police registered an FIR.



What was the speech that Sadhvi gave at an event organised by Hindu Jagran Vedike in Shivamogga, Karnataka? She exhorted the Hindus to keep weapons in their homes. If nothing else, then sharp knives so the intruder's neck could be cut. The knife that can cut vegetables can also cut the enemy's neck. The Sadhvi said that everyone has the right to self-defence. If someone enters our house and attacks us, we have the right to give him a befitting reply. Since so many Hindus have given their lives for Hindutva, the time for sacrifice has passed. Now is the time for vengeance. She also threw light on the popular topic of 'love jihad'. She told Hindus to teach its tricks in their homes. She warned Hindu girls to beware of the tricks of 'love jihad'.



The police of Shivamogga have finally registered the FIR but don't expect any further action from them if the police of Shivamogga use the argument of Delhi Police given in a similar situation in Delhi. At a Dharma Sansad organised by the Hindu Vahini, a call was given to Hindus to take up arms and take revenge. When some people objected and moved the court, Delhi Police clarified that the speech was given to protect "community ethics". It couldn't be called a call for violence against any community. The High Court of Delhi also said that if such speeches were made smilingly, no crime was committed. To date, no action has been taken in the case of the hate speech given in Delhi.



There is also an argument that no community has been named as the target of violence in this speech. Is it wrong to talk about self-defence? If someone enters your house, would you or should you leave him? If someone casts an evil eye on your daughter, then should you not do anything?



The police itself might give all the arguments in favour of Sadhvi Pragya when the case progresses. This is what we gather from their past behaviour. There is no proof that Hindus have any objection to such statements that they feel bad that their saints are such foul-mouthed people. Lakhs of people gather in the satsang of such sadhus, babas and sadhvis. In these gatherings, the only spiritual message that these gurus give to Hindus is to arm themselves, take revenge on enemies, etc. Some Babas express their desire to buy bulldozers, and others call for the rape of Muslim women.



All this has become so common in India that Sadhvi Pragya's statement hardly surprises you. Moreover, she is a habitual hatemonger. She is an accused in terror cases and is out on bail on health grounds. Once, the PM had expressed his anguish over her praise of Nathuram Godse. Some have expressed regret that Sadhvi Pragya continues to embarrass the PM and the BJP with her irresponsible comments!



Should such intellectuals be called naive or clever that they still hope for dignity from the likes of Sadhvi? Does it need to be further clarified and substantiated with examples that BJP's politics and the politics of hate are synonymous? It has to continue producing anti-Muslim and anti-Christian hatred. Fear has to be created among both these communities. All the leaders have their roles assigned in this project of hate generation, and they do it in their own style.



The PM leads the pack of hatemongers. How many examples should be given of the PM's role in generating anti-Muslim or anti-Christian hatred? The political path he walked from Gujarat to Delhi has been paved with milestones of hatred. When Muslims were reeling under the violence in Gujarat in 2002, he got the relief camps meant for displaced Muslim victims demolished and mocked them by calling them terrorist-producing factories, his jibe being 'hum paanch hamare pachees'. He asked his people to choose between the Pink Revolution and White Revolution during his 2014 election campaign and used the metaphor of kabristan versus shamshan. He promised to free the land in Assam from infiltrators for the real inhabitants, the rhinos, and asked the people to identify those opposing the new citizenship law 'by their clothes'. Was all this hate-mongering or not? Constantly reminding his people of the brutality of Aurangzeb and the Mughals, calling them terrorists: isn't this clever hate propaganda?

The Home Minister spoke after Sadhvi Pragya Thakur. If you read them together, they give you a complete sense of the politics of the BJP. It is impossible to imagine the politics of the BJP and RSS without anti-Muslim hatred and violence. Sadhvi Pragya is no exception. This politics has a use for her openly hate-filled statements, and the PM's figurative and clever dog whistle hate incitements have their use too, and in between these two come government ministers, BJP leaders, and chief ministers. They can be ranked in a variety of ways.

Who is more dangerous: the chief minister of Assam or Sadhvi Pragya? Therefore, any outrage over Sadhvi Pragya Thakur's latest violent statement will be honest only if it is expressed with the understanding that this hatred and violence are integral to the BJP's existence. It is not just an attribute of a person like Pragya Thakur. The politics of the BJP cannot work without this relentless production of hatred. If you accept the BJP, then you'll have to welcome Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.

(The writer teaches at Delhi University)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

