HCF or LCD: What unites India?

Also, the Hindu Panchang is very much a part of people’s lives, and dates for auspicious events are rarely set without consulting someone, who is adept at reading the almanac and identifying good days. Rumour has it that politicians, film stars and other celebrities are not above consulting the Panchang for stress-free lives.



In an interview, the late Cho Ramaswamy, the maverick editor of the Tamil magazine, Tughlak, was asked about his religious beliefs. It was an eye-opener for me to hear a man who had shaken politicians and their thrones say that he was a “God-fearing person”. He then went on to clarify that he followed all religious practices, to appease the Gods whose wrath he feared.