As Heinz and Henry, Kissinger brought Germany redemption

By Andreas Kluth

His timbre was just one reason I always looked forward to hearing Henry Kissinger, who died today after living a full century, expound on international relations. It was gravelly and deep, and grew only more so over the years. But it wasn’t just the voice. It was his unique accent, eccentric to some but strangely familiar to me.

I’ve heard Kissinger, who was born as Heinz into a Jewish family in Weimar Germany, hold forth in both his native German and in English, his adopted language after the Kissingers fled Nazi Germany and he became Henry. Visiting Germany — which he did often, both as US Secretary of State and eminence grise later — he liked to open in German, then switch to English with the joke that “I have reached a stage where I speak no language without an accent.”

That always got a laugh out of German audiences. Kissinger was from Fürth, which I’ll spell Fuerth because that’s Bloomberg style. Politically part of Bavaria, the city belongs to a cultural region called Franconia, which is famous — make that notorious — for its distinctive and not entirely euphonious dialect. Heinz took traces of that accent with him as Henry, in both his tongues. Over the years, American patterns sedimented on top of the Franconian in his German, making it singularly Kissingerian. As for his accent in English, which wasn’t typically German, nobody could ever mistake it for anything other than his own.

That unique mixture signaled that he was both an outsider and an insider in Germany as in the US. It established him as transnational and transcultural even as he spent his life thinking deeply about the relative power and self-interest of specific nation-states, and especially his own country, America. “Realism” is the name for that approach to foreign affairs. Kissinger was held up as one of its main intellectual scions.

That air of worldliness fascinated more culturally autochthonous Americans such as Richard Nixon, who as president made Kissinger his National Security Adviser and then Secretary of State. It also cast a subtler but no less powerful spell on postwar Germans, who embraced him — as guest and speaker, if not always as policymaker — in part for not making them feel bad about being German.

This point always fascinated me about Kissinger the person. It was something I wanted to ask him about, but then couldn’t get out when I shook his hand for the first and only time, at a dinner in his honor given by the American Academy in Berlin, of which he was founding chairman. My question would have been: Why haven’t you spoken more about the Holocaust? Why didn’t you make it a thing when dealing with Germany?

The Kissingers in Fuerth during the 1930s, like all Jews in the Third Reich, suffered terribly from the steadily worsening exclusion, discrimination, humiliation and hate directed at them. As it happens, my own family also lived in Fuerth and knew the Kissingers. My grandfather, I’ve been told, repeatedly urged the elder Kissinger, Louis, to emigrate. The Kissingers eventually did, but dangerously late — in 1938, just before the nationwide pogrom called Kristallnacht. Heinz was 15.

Henry later found out that 13 members of his family including his grandmother were murdered in the Holocaust. He even personally helped liberate a concentration camp, near Hanover, when he returned as an American soldier to defeat and “de-nazify” his native country. The experience was traumatic, he later said, and simultaneously made him well up with pride at being American.

What those traumas did not do — surprisingly, to me — is make him hate Germans. Instead, Kissinger was open to studying and advising them and wishing them well throughout postwar history. He had the ear of chancellors from Konrad Adenauer, whom he profiled touchingly in his most recent book, to Angela Merkel, whom he gave the Henry A. Kissinger Prize, his highest accolade. He accepted Germany’s postwar atonement, celebrated its economic and democratic rebirth and supported its reunification.

This part of his legacy will not make headlines this week. Those belong to his diplomacy during the Vietnam War, toward China and the Soviet Union, in the Middle East and South America, all of which was controversial — the late pundit Christopher Hitchens memorably wanted Kissinger tried as a war criminal. His lifelong relationship with Germany, though, tells a different story: of personal magnanimity and grand strategic sweep.