Homemakers get their due, legally

In a judgment delivered by the Madras High Court, Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said, “The contribution which wives make towards acquisition of the family assets by performing their domestic chores, thereby releasing their husbands for gainful employment, would be a factor which this court would specifically take into account while deciding the right in the properties either the title stand in the name of the husband or wife and certainly, the spouse who looks after the home and cares for family for decades, entitled to a share in the property.” He also added that no law prevents the judges from recognising the contributions made by a wife facilitating her husband to purchase the property. “In my view, if the acquisition of assets is made by joint contribution (directly or indirectly) of both the spouses for the welfare of the family, certainly, both are entitled to equal share,” he said.