Honda is losing the electric scooter race in India

By David Fickling

Which automotive company, more than any other, is responsible for getting the world’s population moving?

Ford Motor Co., whose Model T turned the car into a mass-market product? Volkswagen AG, which sold more vehicles than any competitor over the past decade? Toyota Motor Corp., whose Corolla is the best-selling auto in history?

There’s a good case that the real answer is none of the above. Instead, it’s Honda Motor Co., whose cheap and cheerful Super Cub motorbike deserves to be recognised as the most important road vehicle in history. Since it debuted in 1958, cumulative sales have been more than 100 million, well over twice the Corolla’s numbers.

The Super Cub’s ubiquity in developing countries makes it particularly transformative. Four-wheelers are mostly competing in affluent nations where cars are already a fact of life. The core customer for a Super Cub, however, is a rural farmer or newly minted urbanite in Asia, Africa, or Latin America, getting their first taste of the freedom of the road.