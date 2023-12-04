House set for a winter of drama, if not debate

Lost in the verbal duels and charges against one another is the fact that Parliament is a place for both the government and the opposition. It is only with the cooperation of both sides that proceedings can be conducted in a smooth manner. Otherwise, noisy interruptions by members who feel aggrieved and pronouncing marching orders to those who disregard the directives of the chair would remain a recurring feature. Stand-off situations remain unresolved for days, leading to the loss of precious parliamentary time.