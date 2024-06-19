How Bengaluru can let Bannerghatta thrive

Wildlife in BNP depends on the quantity, quality, and distribution of five essential habitats: air, food, water, cover, and space. Encroachment on these habitats pushes wildlife into crisis, leading to a snowballing series of events. Wild species threaten human habitats, resulting in a series of human-wildlife conflicts and chaos. BNP is home to many Asiatic elephants with vast breeding grounds and food and water resources.

However, roadways, tourism, and residential expansion disrupt their habitat. Man-made obstacles hinder their free movement. Frustrated and stressed, they venture into outlying villages, raid crops, and ruin livelihoods. Elephants are also in danger of being electrocuted by electrical lines or barriers.

Terrified villagers sometimes provoke reprisals against the elephants, further intensifying the conflict. There have been cases of leopards attacking cattle and stray dogs, even though these are not their natural diets. Cases of gaurs destroying crops and posing a threat

to farmers have been reported. Bear sightings are also being documented.