How Biden can be as successful as his party

And there are signs of bad news for Biden in the results. In Virginia, even though Democrats secured majorities in both houses of the legislature, Republican candidates handily outperformed Trump’s benchmarks. In Kentucky, incumbent Governor Andy Beshear ran dramatically ahead of Biden. That’s quite an achievement for Beshear and perhaps a sign of how Democrats could improve their performance in other red states, but the whole premise of Beshear’s candidacy was that he was different from Biden and the national Democratic brand.

In Ohio, abortion-rights activists won a tremendous victory for their cause. And there is no doubt that abortion rights are a strong issue for Democrats almost everywhere outside of the Deep South. But that same poll that sent Democrats into a tailspin last week also shows Biden is already the preferred candidate on this issue. It’s not that voters are unaware of the difference between Biden and Trump, or that they like Trump’s position. It’s that they care less about abortion rights than they do about issues — notably crime, immigration, the economy and national security — on which Trump has an advantage.

The reality is that Biden is currently on track to win a smaller share of the vote than he did in 2020. That’s good enough to still win in a place like Virginia, but it’s not sufficient to retain the White House.

The Biden campaign is clearly aware of this, as evidenced by its decision to invest in an early advertising blitz. But campaigns are not won by advertising alone. Especially in presidential elections, “earned” media coverage on the news is more important than what people see in ads. And what voters have seen and read about is a president who responded to a better-than-expected midterm showing by eschewing the post-midterm triangulation that most successful presidents execute.

Polling released by a new group, Blueprint 2024, funded by LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, reveals some of the cost of this approach: Voters do not see Trump as any more ideologically extreme than Biden, and they are often unfamiliar with Biden’s more moderate policy achievements.