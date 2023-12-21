How BJP-RSS dynamics plays out in electoral politics

As far as the relationship with the BJP is concerned, it has also evolved since the days of the BJS. The RSS pracharaks worked to build the organisation in the BJS and later the BJP. Hence, they were traditionally given the responsibility of organisational secretaries, known as ‘sangathan mantri’. As the BJP has expanded, they are now assisted by some deputies called ‘sah sangathan mantri’ (assistant organisational secretaries) at both the state and national level.

A struggle between the RSS and the BJP is unlikely because of the dynamics of the relationship. The RSS volunteers who have joined politics and are holding important positions have been trained at the shakhas to focus on nation-building, and they can reach out to RSS’ functionaries if at any point they need guidance or support. This ‘working arrangement’ has been built on the foundation of mutual trust, and confidence in each other with an understanding that politics has its compulsions too, and, hence, one shouldn’t overburden the swayamsevaks in politics with unreasonable expectations.

One must not forget that the two Prime Ministers that the BJP gave to the country — Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi — were RSS pracharaks. With their domains defined, the BJP and the RSS are on the same page.

The RSS continues to operate through its 60,000-plus daily shakhas and at least three dozen organisations run by its volunteers carrying out a wide range of socio-cultural activities. These volunteers support the BJP and Modi because they feel that this government is on the right track towards nation building. It must not be forgotten that with no formal membership the RSS cannot compel its volunteers to support any political party. Given this, there has never been any formal central guideline or command to vote or support any leader or party by the RSS top brass.

In September 2018, in a three-day interaction with leaders from various walks of life at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, the current RSS sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, was asked that why does the RSS ‘loan’ out its workers to the BJP only and not any other political party. Bhagwat’s reply defines the RSS-BJP relationship: “No other party has asked for it. If any other party comes to us, we will think about it.”

(Arun Anand has authored two books on the RSS. X: @ArunAnandLive.)

