How healthy is the health budget?

While the finance minister announced big programmes, like the HPV vaccine, the allocation for the sector (including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of AYUSH) for FY 2024–25 stands at approximately Rs 94,000 crores, only a modest 1.69% higher than the previous years. The decline in budgeted expenditure for health with respect to the total budgeted expenditure of the central government is worrying; the health sector outlay has fallen over the years, from 2.66% in 2022–23 and 2.06% in 2023–24 to around 1.98% this year. Additionally, considering the inflation rate of 5.69% in December 2023, health spending in real terms has decreased. In fact, the budgeted expenditure for the two ministries is a meagre 0.27% of the GDP estimate for 2024–25.