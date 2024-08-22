How higher education fails its guest faculty

Beyond teaching, the academic world relies on the assessment of learners. Internal assignments are conducted by the faculty teaching the course. When guest faculty are neither exposed to contemporary assessment methods nor mentored by senior faculty, memory-driven tests and assessments become the norm. For guest faculty, assessing learners becomes a chore to comply with requirements, and evaluating end-term examinations is seen as an opportunity to earn rather than anything else. In departments primarily served by guest faculty, administration cannot depend on them for administrative responsibilities. Each college has a lengthy, complex documentation process for accreditation, in addition to regular administrative tasks. Guest faculty might be expected to submit documents, but participating in different committees or motivating teams for the greater good is unlikely.