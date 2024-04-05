How not to improve the quality of higher education

Some, if not a vast majority, however, are essentially focused on collecting publication points. Some in the higher education fraternity suspect that this encouraged plagiarism, and rampant violations of research/publication ethics and integrity could be attributable to this. It was this argument that UGC did away with the publication requirements by the research scholars. Such tendencies become particularly pronounced when promotions and research funding are linked directly to citations, the H Index, and i10 scores. The practice becomes institutionalised when importance is solely attached to ranking and grades by making institutional support, public funding, academic autonomy, and other privileges conditional upon their ranks and grades.