Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | How the BJP lost UP

“Mandir theek hai, magar mandir se naukri nahi milegi” (Temple is fine, but the temple will not get us jobs). In January 2022, as the Prime Minister donned the mantle of the Hindu king, there was an unmistakeable sense of inevitability about the election. Hindutva had reached its pinnacle. Millions of Indians across sections of society had been mobilised to participate in this spectacle. Any questions about the implications of this near-complete fusion of religion and State, of India’s secular project, of the historical context that led to the final moment of the consecration, was drowned out by the near-total media control, dismissed as “anti-national” and voices of the “westernised” elite disconnected from India’s reality. The total media control also left a strong sense that there was broadbased democratic legitimacy for this project and this was the final step toward total hegemonic control – the 400-paar (winning more than 400 seats) project.