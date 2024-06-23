How the CA debated rights and restrictions

The debate which took place on December 2, 1948, about this article is worth reading in full. It would be impossible for me to even try to summarise the diversity of views and concerns that were expressed by members both in support of and against the text of the draft Article 13. Notwithstanding Ambedkar’s technical response to them, members worried that clauses (2) to (6) of Article 13 gave governments too much power to restrict fundamental freedoms. At the heart of these concerns were the worries that British laws, which had been used so harshly against them, would continue to find justification under these clauses and continue to oppress Indians; that while democratic government was all very good, it meant nothing if the State continued to use the tools of colonial government to control the people.