How the US can strike back at Iran?

By James Stavridis

With the attack against US troops in the Middle East over the weekend, President Joe Biden’s administration is going to have to respond with a new level of force within days. There are reportedly three dead US servicemen and 25 wounded at a base in Jordan after a drone attack that Biden said “was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” Added to the two Navy SEALS who died in an accident in the Arabian Sea earlier this month, this is a significant casualty count.

What will the Pentagon leaders be considering as they prepare options for the president? How strongly should the US respond?

The first order of business is to increase the already high level of intelligence devoted to the Middle East. This is bad news for our combatant commanders in Europe and the Pacific, who must compete with US Central Command for satellite, drone, cyber and other intelligence assets. But given the deaths of American military personnel, job No. 1 for the next several weeks will be collecting information on Iran and its proxies. Once a significant amount of intelligence is in hand, we should release to the public all the evidence that links Iran directly to these attacks. The mullahs cannot be allowed to hide behind their proxies either ashore or at sea.

Next, US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency— working closely with their counterparts at the Central Intelligence Agency, should be prepping a significant cyberattack on Iran. These agencies often, with good reason, hold back on their full offensive capability to keep secret the technology behind their cyber tools.