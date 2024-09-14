How to make Indian cinema inclusive?

Although Indian cinema often reflects upon the issues and concerns of the poor and vulnerable social groups (recall the emergence of ‘Angry Young Man’ characters in the 1970s and 1980s, exemplified by Amitabh Bachchan’s roles), it hesitates to engage with poor people deprived of social identities. It is evident that the majority of the poor people in India belong to the Dalit, Adivasis, and Other Backward Castes; however, we will not find cinemas that evoke the caste identities of the poor, as if these identities have no impact in defining the class and cultural relationship. For a long time now, the dominant narratives of mainstream cinema revolve around the centrality of social elite protagonists that promote and highlight the political interests and cultural values of the ruling classes.