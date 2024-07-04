I.N.D.I.A. could form a shadow cabinet

Such a focused approach will provide the opposition benches with a pool of talent and examine issues at hand with greater precision and depth. For this, the Opposition can draw upon various resources/domain experts and prepare position papers. Such detailed scrutiny by the Opposition would keep the spotlight on how the policies and programmes of the government are working. This will address the often-cited criticism from the treasury benches that there is no constructive co-operation from the Opposition. Such an informal arrangement would reduce the chances of the Opposition pulling in different directions and will continue with the task of being efficacious in Parliament.