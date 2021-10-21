Ill-effects of being a couch potato

After exercising for about 30 minutes or so, do you enjoy lounging and watching your favourite web series? You might end up watching one episode or two, or maybe five. You spend most of your day sitting in front of your computer, another electronic device, or just on the couch. If this sounds like you, then you are spending too much time being sedentary. That could mean a possible heart disease in the making.

Aren’t you alarmed yet? As per World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 2 million deaths are attributed to sedentary lifestyles, also labelled as ‘sitting disease’ or ‘couch potato syndrome’. Sedentary behaviour refers to a sitting or lounging state, like sitting in a car on your way to work, sitting in meetings, or watching TV on the couch for an extended amount of time. It is defined as ‘waking behaviour’ characterised by an energy expenditure less than or equal to 1.5 Metabolic Equivalents (METS) while sitting, lying, or reclining.

This has many damaging effects.

Obesity (3,00,000 premature deaths are attributed to this disease; higher incidence is seen in those who sit for more than 5 hours/day)

The risk of cardiovascular disease doubles

Blood pressure increases

Chances of metabolic diseases leading to heart disease and diabetes increase

Chances of clotting in the leg veins leading to Pulmonary Embolism increase

Cholesterol-related disorders increase

Increased risk of chronic conditions, Piles, etc.

A sedentary lifestyle is a cause of many premature heart attacks. It, coupled with poor posture, aggravates osteoporosis and causes spine issues. Anxiety and depression are significant complications of being sedentary.

The past eighteen months of Covid-19 have aggravated sedentary lifestyle, causing more obesity and cardiovascular diseases. The truth is, even if you are physically active, being sedentary is still detrimental to your health. Working out doesn’t offset the consequences of sitting all day.

What can you do?

It can be hard to change habits but try some of these tips. A little goes a long way when it comes to better health and can help in reducing your risk factors.

Standing is better than sitting.

Get up every 30 mins from your chair, and take a walk.

Preferably, use the staircase, avoid elevators.

Walk while taking a phone call.

Use technology like fitness tracking apps, on a cell phone or wearing a fitness watch.

We need significant behavioural changes, especially in children and young adults, as they spend more time on gadgets than play. It is the parent’s prerogative to find out which activity interests the child and inculcate the habit in them. Whether it is cycling, playing tennis, or dancing, nothing is taboo to keep the metabolism on a high. Chores like tending to the garden, cleaning up the house, taking the dog for a walk will expose the children to physical work, which is essential to keep laziness away. Sugar-laden foods cause rapid spike and fall of blood sugars, which can cause a lack of appetite, so foods that are gradually digested are ideal for any metabolism and need to be encouraged.

