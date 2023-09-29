Implement the quota now

An earlier implementation gains urgency considering India’s persistent gender disparities, ranking poorly in most global gender indices. Women continue to have the highest incidence of poverty, the worst education and health conditions, the highest likelihood of being victims of violence, and are paid less when they perform the same or equal-value jobs as men. Despite India being the fastest-growing large economy in the world, the female labour force participation rate has declined during the last two decades and remains well below several sub-Saharan African countries.

India’s experience is unlike the East Asian experience, where increased female labour force participation played a role in the East Asian miracle. Some southern states in India, like Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, have shown an improving trend in gender parity and business ownership by women. But the female establishment ownership rate remains extremely low in states like Bihar, Haryana, and Gujarat.