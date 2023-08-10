Import licence for laptops is regressive policy

So, India has shown a tendency to become more protectionist. Which brings us to the second point. The import licensing for laptops is presumably to prop up domestic manufacturing. The same sentiment (of protectionism) has been manifest in the ‘Make in India’ thrust, and more specifically in those sectors identified for the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. It is one thing to say that India should become a global hub for manufacturing, able to cater to the domestic and international demand both in terms of quality and cost. But it is quite another to become protectionist, and indirectly encourage higher costs and inefficiency.