<p>Talking to oneself is largely unacceptable. It is looked upon as crazy behaviour, something to be hidden or laughed away. It was in my first years of marriage that I came across it. My mother-in –law (who was less than kind) was doing it. It left me bewildered and frightened, and I promised myself not to ever fall victim to this habit.</p>.<p>The years went by and suddenly, one day, I caught myself talking to myself. It left me both mystified and curious. I thought over it deeply and did some research. I found that talking to yourself can expose every aspect of a deed that you are contemplating, laying bare motives and doubts. It is a good way to know yourself better.</p>.<p>As with many things, there are two sides to an occurrence. True, talking to oneself may be a mental aberration, but it can also be a healthy way of organising thoughts and solving problems. It can be the ‘inner voice’ that helps to focus attention and to regulate oneself. In other words, it can prove to be a reliable tool for clarity and self discipline.</p>.<p>Young children often talk to themselves. They may have imaginary friends. Or they may repeat what they learned in school. We take this in our stride and are not troubled by it. In fact, adults might use this tactic to remind themselves of the groceries they must buy. Players use it on playing fields to give a boost to their winning skills. There are those who feel that self-talk can create a presence around them that makes them feel better. It helps them to ward off loneliness and quiet inner fears. </p>.<p>Talking to oneself can be directed at things belonging to the lower order. I remember the time I spoke to a mango tree that had not yielded fruit for many years. I told it severely that it would be cut down if it did not fruit. And wonder of wonders, it yielded six mangoes that year. It went back to its old ways after that, but it stopped me from carrying out my threat. Did it really hear me and did it respond suitably? I cannot say for certain, but I lean towards the positive and believe it did hear me.</p>.<p>Talking to yourself need not always be condemned. It could well be a normal thing to do--perhaps even a gentle sign of an inward, reflective life.</p>