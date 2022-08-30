Corruption, not ‘revadi’, is the elephant in the room

The debate about “freebies” has risen to a frenzy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against “revadi culture”. His call has been propagated self-righteously by several indignant people for various reasons. “I am a taxpayer and I want my money to be used for ‘the nation’, not to be given away for welfare” was a poster that was floating on social media. Models of how to “regulate freebies” have been suggested by pundits. The issue has even been taken to the Supreme Court.

In all this noise, what has been conveniently forgotten and evaded is the elephant in the room -- corruption. Along with that, negligence and low standards. The extent of corruption that exists from cash-for-votes to commissions and bribes for government jobs, posting and promotions is the “revadi” that poisons our social fabric and our economic development. When cash is put in tiffin boxes and distributed the night before the elections, when a road or a government school is built badly (with our tax money) due to commissions taken, when policemen get jobs by paying money, regardless of their test performance -- this is how we get sub-standard development, and this is what holds us back as a country. When political parties focus on this and eliminate corruption, starting with corruption in politics and elections, then we will be able to have a thriving society and country.

What are some of the reasons that the pundits have argued stridently to support Modi’s statement on “freebies”.

Firstly, they say that the money used is going away from the “development of the nation” when it is spent on public welfare. This ‘Hobson’s choice’ is false when we take the amount of corruption in the system into account. When honest parties come to power and are efficient and cost-conscious, they are able to build top-class schools and hospitals, and build a world-class road network.

Consider the case of CCTV cameras. The AAP government in Delhi has instituted the widest network of CCTV cameras in the country to improve peoples’ safety. For 1.4 lakh cameras, including long-term maintenance, the spend was Rs 571 crore, or about Rs 30,000 per camera. In contrast, the Karnataka government in 2021 came out with a Safe City Project plan to put up 7,500 cameras for Rs 619 crore, that is, a whopping Rs 8 lakh per camera. That is why the Delhi government can build great government schools and give 200 units of electricity free to every home while the Karnataka has its government schools in shambles and can give only 75 units of power free, that too only to SC/ST families.

The second point raised is that welfare measures reduce resources available for development. The fact is, when a poor home saves money on school fees or its electricity bill, it spends that money on other things that it needs and that money flows back into the economy. Or it saves the money, increasing private savings and allowing for more investment. Delhi has been one of the fastest growing states in the last seven years, belying the notion that funds used for great government schools curtail economic growth.

The third point is that benefits, if given, should be highly selective. While this is good in theory, it encourages corruption in practice. I have seen numerous cases where bribes are paid to get falsely certified papers for eligibility for a welfare benefit.

A fourth point, not stated publicly, but told to me privately by many, is that world-class, free benefits “make people lazy”. Often, this is the underlying reason for this attack on “freebies”. It has a view of the underprivileged that they only aspire for basics. Once provided, they will not strive for more to achieve their potential. This has been repeatedly countered in real life. Indeed, in Delhi, we see people thriving and working hard to do more, more confident that the basics are already taken care of by the government. There is not a shred of evidence that they have become “lazy.”

The strident call against ‘revadi’ seeks to deflect people from the real issues facing them -- that large amounts of their tax money are being pocketed by corrupt politicians, leading to shamefully poor quality, inadequate government services; that there are not enough jobs for the youth; that the fast-growing elderly population hardly has a safety net in their sunset years; that wealth and income inequality is clearly rising instead of diminishing.

These are the issues to be grappled with. The good news is that these can be solved – if there is a corrupt-free government that cares for everyone and executes to world-class standards. In all the hot debate about ‘revadi’, don’t miss this elephant in the room!

(The writer is Secretary for Bengaluru, Aam Aadmi Party)