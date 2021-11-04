Diabetes – our worst enemy

Five hundred years ago, Shakespeare wrote in his play Richard III, “he hath kept an evil diet long, which overmuch consumed his royal person….”

Diabetes, as understood today, may have been unknown in Shakespeare’s time. But the disease did exist in 15th century England. It afflicted the wealthy and mighty who ate sumptuously rich food and wallowed in idle luxury. Today, in the 21st century, this so-called rich man’s disease afflicts the poorest population too, partly because of ignorance about its prevention, and partly due to poverty which invites the consumption of cheap, unhealthy food.

In the most progressive countries of the world, wholesome, healthy food is a luxury that few can afford. Cheap, greasy fare combined with sugary drinks has become the staple food among poor families in countries where time, effort and money are scarce commodities. In India, gravitation to cities from villages has led to lifestyles that promote diseases like diabetes. People who ate wholesome unpolished grains at one time switched over to highly refined cereals after moving from villages to cities where the temptation to buy fast foods, packed foods and fancy beverages has taken a toll on their health.

The worst victims are children who are fed on this harmful fare in their growing years. Their working parents find it easier to feed them on trashy fast foods which prepares the ground for serious health problems in later life like diabetes. The most viable solution to prevent children from falling prey to such lifestyle diseases is to ensure that they get clean, wholesome, tasty, freshly prepared spreads in schools. Such nourishing midday meals should be part and parcel of every state institution. Whether totally provided by the government or state, subsidised to help private donors, these meals can be prepared and served to children just like any other educational component. Simultaneously, private schools which charge heavy fees for books and uniforms could charge some more and serve three clean, wholesome meals to their pupils.

A visit to some private schools in UK and USA revealed how well this concept works. Firstly, their pupils ae not permitted to carry any item of food from outside. The school prepares all meals that are served hot and fresh. Instead of a hurriedly packed lunch box in the morning, the child gets a hearty breakfast of fruit, bread, eggs and cereals as soon as she reaches the school. A simple, nutritious afternoon meal is followed by another wholesome snack before the child leaves the school. Food is given the same prominence as studies for growing children in these institutions. Children are made to learn the benefits of healthy eating.

The rate at which lifestyle diseases like diabetes are proliferating even among children and young adults in this country should sound alarm bells. These are preventable and easily controlled even if hereditary factors threaten their onset. Sedentary lifestyles, highly processed foods, lack of exercise and deplorable snacking habits have made children from wealthier families more susceptible to such life-threatening diseases.

Diabetes is a disease of the pancreas which produce a substance called insulin. Insulin is the magic ingredient that balances the sugar in one’s bloodstream. When it is insufficiently produced in the body, the blood sugar level rises. Elevated levels of sugar in one’s bloodstream will gradually destroy vital organs like the heart and kidneys in addition to damaging the entire nervous system. In turn, the blood vessels get damaged resulting in loss of vision, loss of sensation and worse. It is a cruel disease, which slowly destroys the body and mind of the victim.

At the same time, it is a preventable disease which can save lives and resources in the world where, according to official figures, 422 million persons suffer from this ailment. They need treatment that is affordable, as the majority of this affected population lives in poorer countries. In India alone, nearly eight million adults are said to be diabetic. There may be many more who are not diagnosed. As mentioned earlier, people migrating from villages to cities are potential victims as their lifestyle changes abruptly, starting from their mode of travel to their eating habits. When healthy walking is replaced by automobiles, hard labour in fields replaced by sedentary office work, natural nourishment replaced by refined foods - it is an invitation to diseases like diabetes.

The late cardiologist Dr Parameswara had a simple cure for this malady. He wrote books, gave lectures and advised governments to fight diabetes with only one weapon – that is prevention.

Even when hereditary issues threatened its occurrence, it could be prevented by leading a disciplined life of good eating habits, exercise and other preventive measures. A disease that robs the country of its resources -- both human and financial -- has to be fought like a war. This month, a day has been marked to remind us to prevent this malady before it strikes too hard.