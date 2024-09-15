In search of a new federal bargain

Then there’s centralisation by stealth: From rejecting compensatory grants recommended by the 15th FC -- Karnataka’s big complaint is that the Union refused to accept the recommendation for a state-specific grant of Rs 11,495 crore -- to the grand betrayal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which has not only made it impossible to buy and sell buns (as a good businessman reminded us recently) but has also created a significant trust deficit, with the Centre routinely dragging its feet on the compensation cess to states, even using Covid-19 as an excuse to convert it into loans. The states willingly gave up fiscal autonomy to arrive at the grand bargain of GST, but its failure to deliver for them has raised the stakes for their fiscal autonomy.