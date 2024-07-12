Increase spending on education

India stands at a crossroads in its journey to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2047, surpassing Germany and Japan. However, a critical disparity threatens to undermine this ambition: the nation’s underinvestment in education compared to its global peers. In the Interim Budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated Rs 73,498 crore for the Department of School Education and Literacy, marking a substantial 19.65 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. Despite this rise, India’s allocation remains alarmingly low at 4.6 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product, far below the 6 per cent recommended by the Kothari Commission and the National Policy on Education (1986). In contrast, the United States and China allocated 6 per cent and 6.13 per cent of their GDP to education, respectively, in 2023. This shortfall underscores the need for a significant boost in educational funding to meet both current demands and future aspirations.