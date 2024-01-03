India is chasing China's economy, but something is holding it back

But the World Bank, whose mission is to nudge developing economies higher, says it is critical that those billions' worth of government spending ignite a burst of corporate spending. Its economists speak of a "crowd-in effect," which happens when, for instance, a new port next to a shiny new industrial park lures companies into building plants and hiring workers. Last year, the bank said it anticipated an imminent crowding-in, as it has forecast for almost three years running.