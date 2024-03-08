Indian airlines should not gamble with stricter safety

By Tim Culpan

Indian pilots are exhausted, battling erratic schedules, consecutive late-night departures and excessive hours.

Yet airlines are pushing back against new rules from the aviation regulator that mandate longer breaks and shorter work hours for cockpit crew. Fearful of higher costs and restricted operations, carriers want to delay implementation. They shouldn’t.

Instead, India’s aviation industry needs to embrace these rules quickly with the understanding that safer skies and a greater emphasis on working conditions can only help business and lure more customers. The pain of tighter working hours will be short-lived, but the the benefits will be enduring.

Among the new stipulations released in January are mandates that weekly rest periods be increased to 48 hours from 36 hours to allow recovery from accumulated fatigue. Maximum flight times have also been cut and the definition of night duty — when reduced work times are enforced — will be broadened.

The Federation of India Airlines, which represents carriers including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Ltd and Vistara, said last week that these new stipulations are the world’s most restrictive. They will require 25 per cent more pilots, and may result in the cancellation of up to 20 per cent of flights, The Economic Times reported. The new rules are to go in effect June 1. Airlines believe it’ll be almost impossible to comply on time and want that pushed back by a year.