Indian elections need these ‘two sources of truth’

The solution proposed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance in its December 19 meeting proposed a small tweak to the voting process. Under this, the voter still casts her vote by pressing a button on the EVM but now also gets a physical copy of the printed VVPAT slip, which she can touch, feel and verify to be sure that her vote is recorded exactly as she cast. After verification, she drops this VVPAT slip into a box. This box becomes the second source of truth of the election process, after the EVM. There are now two places where the vote is recorded – one in the EVM and another in the VVPAT slip box, after manual verification by the voter. This removes the fear of only a machine recording a vote and will increase trust in the election process enormously. At the same time, this does not delay or impede the election voting or counting process. This is a minor tweak for the EC but a major step in gaining voters’ trust in the election process.