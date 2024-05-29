Indian elite’s longing for the West’s high table can only bring ridicule

The government’s decision to attend the G7 summit in Italy (June 13-15) and the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland (June 15-16) can only be seen as a cynical act. The explanation that this decision reflects New Delhi’s commitment to advance the interests of the Global South won’t fly.

A plausible explanation would be that the ‘International Khan Market Gang’ — to borrow the most recent coinage by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar — has put the government in a quandary. India’s ruling elite are in an untenable position being branded as pariahs by mainstream US media.

Signs are multiplying that the US has fallen out of love with India’s ruling elite. Within hours of India signing a contract with Iran for the operation of a terminal in Chabahar port, the US state department spoke of sanctions. Again, Quad gets marginalised in favour of a new grouping called ‘The Squad’ with the Philippines taking India’s place. Of course, this estrangement is attributable largely to India’s refusal to identify with the Western moves to isolate Russia.