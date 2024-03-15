India’s economy hasn’t reached a high growth phase yet

There are certainly solid grounds for optimism. India’s macroeconomic stability is impressive compared to many of its peers. Pandemic spending wasn’t excessive. The fiscal deficit has been steadily shrinking as a proportion of gross domestic product. The rupee has been remarkably stable. And “core” inflation, which excludes food and fuel prices, has eased to 3.3 per cent year-on-year, according to data released this week.

Some of this stability is hard-won, born of tough choices that the government in New Delhi has made. Fuel taxes are kept high to feed government revenue, for example, and an inflation target has been institutionalized for the country’s central bank.

Yet, even if some investors and sell-side analysts are touting India as “the best structural growth opportunity in emerging markets, if not the world,” it is worth looking beyond the hype to the real reasons for some of these surging indicators, to judge whether India’s growth is assured in coming years.

Consider the Indian equity markets. There are excellent, long-term reasons why they have been on an upward trend. But it is always unwise to deduce the real health of an economy from the level of its headline stock index. It sometimes says more about the choices available to capital than anything else.

That’s certainly the case in India. We are in the middle of a years-long shift to the greater financialization of savings. As Indian households gain easier access to formal finance, they will put less of their wealth into gold or real estate and more into financial assets, whether bank deposits or stocks. Even when foreigners sell Indian equities — as they did heavily at the beginning of this year — the domestic appetite for shares seems inexhaustible, driven by this bedrock change in household preferences.

Equities are also island of calm, competence and transparency in the Indian economy. The securities regulator is largely independent and efficient; minority shareholders’ rights are legally protected better than in many advanced economies; and you can find large companies in most sectors with trustworthy balance sheets and professional management. Money, including global finance, piles into Indian stocks partly because it so much easier than taking a punt on, say, building a factory.