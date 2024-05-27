India’s state sector is thriving under Modi. That’s a problem

By Mihir Sharma

Ten years ago, when Narendra Modi — then chief minister of business-friendly Gujarat state — rode an electoral wave to the prime ministership in New Delhi, many expected that he would be far more supportive of the private sector than previous Indian leaders. As a candidate, Modi was quoted as saying: “I believe government has no business to do business,” and one of the many slogans of that 2014 campaign was “minimum government, maximum governance.” That seemed as close to laissez-faire Thatcherism as one could reasonably expect in India.

Nobody who looked closely at Modi’s tenure in Gujarat, however, believed this easy narrative. His proudest achievement there was turning around the state government’s own public-sector companies, particularly in the energy sector. And that’s been his focus in national office as well. In one recent interview, when asked to cite an example of how the markets should react to his expected re-election, he pointed specifically and solely to how he had revived the stock prices of public-sector companies.

Modi wasn’t wrong. State firms have done better than India’s benchmark Sensex index for three years straight, and look likely to do so again this year. They have regularly traded at a premium to their private peers.

Government officials attribute this success to administrative shifts within these creaking old behemoths. The minister in charge of India’s state petroleum companies, for example, says that the Modi administration has introduced a “new era of governance characterized by professionalism, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to national interests.” Most analysts are similarly optimistic, if less effusive.

But what does this public-sector outperformance say about India’s real economy? Is such vibrancy really worth bragging about?

Two bits of context are worth noting. First, most of India’s state-owned enterprises are in legacy sectors — fossil fuels, old-style transport, 20th-century capital goods. And second, private-sector investment in India remains anemic.

Consider these three points together, and the macro picture begins to look a little worrying. If what are known in India as “public-sector undertakings” are doing well, is that because the private sector is under-performing on growth and investment? And is it good news if the best-performing companies in an economy are those that hold near-monopolies in sunset industries?

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities have argued the latter is a real problem. “Continued large reinvestment of cash flows by PSUs into their extant businesses (mostly sunset industries) may constrain their ability to invest in more future-proof businesses — key to their longer-term viability.”