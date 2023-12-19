Indispensable yet imperfect: How best to reform political parties

It should not be an exaggeration to say that parties play a crucial role in democratic governance in India. However, most parties in India function under an autocratic and undemocratic internal structure. In the absence of a statutory mandate to this effect, party constitutions remain unenforceable. The decisions of the high command act as a fiat for the members, and anyone who goes against them is punished. Unlike mature democracies where party leadership is decided through open and vigorous elections, intra-party elections are a farce in India. Several parties, such as the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and INC, have seen little internal democracy. For instance, after successive defeats in the Lok Sabha (2019) and Delhi (2020), Kerala (2021), Assam (2021), Puducherry (2021), and West Bengal (2021) assembly elections, the INC decided to conduct a formal intra-party election in 2022. After being led by the Nehru-Gandhi family for over 24 years, Mallikarjun Kharge was elected president of the Congress in 2022.