Interim budget is a balance of fiscal strategy, sentiments, election manifesto

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024 aligning with strategic fiscal principles rather than succumbing to populist measures. The status quo was maintained on both direct and indirect tax rates, reflecting a prudent approach.

Sometimes not changing for the sake of it, and sticking to what’s working for the larger society is a good strategy. From this point, the interim budget is directionally positive, supporting the continuity of all critical commitments made by the government so far.

It projects a vision for the next five years, and outlines an ambitious capital expenditure of Rs 11.1 lakh-crore for the upcoming fiscal year, which is a 11 per cent increase from the current fiscal year. Remarkably, the government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit target to 5.1 per cent of GDP in the upcoming fiscal year, with a further target of 4.5 per cent in FY2026.