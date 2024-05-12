Is everything ASMR now?

There are a lot of -- for lack of a better description -- mouth sounds. The woman whispers and clicks her tongue, all while speaking with overemphasized consonants and elongated vowels. Occasionally, she taps her fingernails on the microphone. Or drags them along the teeth of a comb. Or crinkles up a piece of cellophane. When she opens the jar containing the mud mask she's about to apply to your cheeks, she twists the lid open and close and open and close, slowly and strategically into the microphone.