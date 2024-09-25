Israel isn’t about to stop now

The Israelis are not the only ones rejoicing in Hezbollah’s humiliation. Many Syrians and even some Lebanese citizens have also taken to social media to pour scorn on Nasrallah and his group. Syrian activists blame Nasrallah for supporting the brutal human rights atrocities authorised by their own dictatorial regime headed by Bashar Al Asad. Many remember how Nasrallah sent his armed fighters to support Asad in the crackdown against opposition groups. “Israel’s attack is God’s punishment for the crimes committed against our Syrian people”, said Syrian television personality Hadi Abdallah, interviewed in a European capital. Another unnamed Syrian citizen, identified only as Mustafa, was quoted on Tik Tok as saying, “We, as Syrians, have the right to rejoice at the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah because Hezbollah killed our women and children, destroyed our cities, and displaced millions of our citizens.”