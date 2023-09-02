ISRO gets up close and personal with a star

Not much is known

The Sun is an ordinary star by galactic standards, one among billions of similar yellow stars in the Milky Way. Never mind if it accounts for 99.8 per cent of the Solar System, and could easily house a million Earths inside it. Like all stars, it is extremely dense — so dense that light cannot escape easily. So, the sunlight reaching us now actually started out from its interior hundreds of thousands of years ago when woolly mammoths and sabre-tooth tigers roamed Earth. But this sunlight took just eight minutes to cross the 150 million km to Earth!

The Sun’s moderate size and location at the edge of the Milky Way not only makes life on Earth possible, but the immense solar gravity protects the planet by nudging comets and space rocks off potential collision courses. Yet, despite life on Earth depending on it, the Sun remained on the periphery of human investigation for a long time, and many of its characteristics are still a mystery.