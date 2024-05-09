It takes a community to prevent suicides

Suicides, both worldwide and in India, unveil silent struggles, shedding light on the profound yet muted issues faced by many. A tragic response to overwhelming mental anguish, suicide is a significant public health issue globally, resulting in numerous premature deaths. Almost one in every four worldwide suicides occurs in India. Furthermore, the profile of those vulnerable to suicide in India significantly contrasts with global data. For example, rates of suicides among women in India are disproportionately greater than those noted globally. A heightened awareness of the complexity of suicide underscores the pressing need for early and proactive intervention.