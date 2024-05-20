It takes all kinds to make this world

With Bengaluru recording its highest ever temperatures and facing an acute water crisis, one notes that Yeats’s poem is relevant even today. Only mindful of short term commercial gains, humans have grown increasingly distant from nature and their own original truth.

Heedless felling of trees, increased carbon footprints, encroachment into water bodies and imprudent use of groundwater is responsible for the condition the city is in today; man is disrupting nature’s delicate meteorological balance. In addition, humans burn fossil fuels, carry out unchecked mining and quarrying, and release harmful industrial waste into rivers.

With only a handful of professions being perceived as “prestigious’ ‘, many people has strayed lightyears away from their innate nature. So also the emphasis on and lauding only traits like speed, assertiveness, ruthless ambitions et al. However, every personality type is equally important for what its owners bring to the table.

While the world requires alphas for their leadership qualities; it also requires the betas for meditation and peace-keeping. And so also the people who fit into the “sigma” archetype for their stoicism, introspection and originality.