It's all about passion

I explained how the atoms in some solids are packed tightly to make them compact. I arranged the coins on a carrom board and said, “See how nicely they are closely packed. You may say white is gold and others are silver, in any proportion. Since they are about the same size, gold and silver can be mixed in any proportion and are very difficult to separate once mixed.” Now that I had his attention, I asked him to disturb the arrangements gently. He couldn’t, unlike the ones free on the table, illustrating the strength gained from their tight packing. If a few small peas are added in the gaps, the assembly becomes even more rigid and resists breakup. Call them impurities if you like. That’s how tiny carbon atoms fill the gaps and strengthen steel.