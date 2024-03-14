It’s too late to China-proof the lithium supply chain

By David Fickling

In a world where electric vehicles and utility-scale batteries are taking over, it would be nice to not depend on a geopolitical rival for your most important raw material.

That’s been the thinking of leaders from developed countries, who’ve been seeking ways to China-proof the market for lithium, the light metal that’s essential for high-performance rechargeable power packs.

“Parts of our key supply chains, including for clean energy, are currently over-concentrated in China,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this month during a visit to Chile, home to the largest lithium reserves. Second-ranked Australia last May entered a compact with the US to ensure reliable supplies of such critical minerals, with Canberra in October putting A$2 billion ($1.3 billion) into a financing facility to support exports.