Janet Yellen: A new way to make Russia’s assets pay for Ukraine’s defense and rebuilding

By Janet Yellen

We are at a critical time in Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s continued assault on the country requires that we take bold and decisive action. It is time for the United States and our allies to unlock the value of immobilized Russian assets so that Ukraine can get the financial support it urgently needs.

The United States and our global coalition including the Group of 7, Europe and countries around the globe are engaged in a battle of wills with Vladimir Putin. As Russia continues to move to a permanent war footing and Ukraine faces a sizable future funding gap, Mr. Putin is betting that he can wait out the coalition until Ukraine runs out of money and bullets.

Each day Russia’s aggression continues, it threatens Ukraine’s sovereignty, our collective security and the rules-based international order that underlies the strength of the global economy and the international financial system.

Since Russian troops first amassed on the Ukrainian border, the United States and our Group of 7 counterparts have levelled sweeping multilateral sanctions to deprive Russia of money and military equipment to fuel its aggression. We have equipped Ukraine with weapons, equipment and financial support.

At the start of the war, we also immobilized approximately $280 billion of Russia’s sovereign assets held in our financial institutions so that they cannot be used to fuel Putin’s war of choice. We agreed that these assets would remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused.