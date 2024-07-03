Japan’s new yen notes have a story to tell

But the yen still tells a story about the modern country it serves. Today’s notes are the first redesign in 20 years, introducing three new portraits: Eiichi Shibusawa, the “father of Japanese capitalism”; Umeko Tsuda, a pioneering educator and women’s rights activist; and Shibasaburo Kitasato, a groundbreaking microbiologist.

The first redesign in 20 years. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Why these three? Politicians have appeared on notes in the past, but in recent years the preference has been for famous figures from the Meiji era (1868-1912), when modern Japan was formed. Serial businessman Shibusawa is on the ¥10,000 bill. He may have founded Japan’s first joint-stock corporation, introduced modern accounting to the country and helped form some 500 companies including Tokyo Gas Co., Oji Holdings Corp., the predecessor of Mizuho Bank and the forerunners of brewers Kirin and Sapporo, but he was no cutthroat capitalist.

He believed that morality and the economy were inseparable — one was needed for the other — and that profits should come second to the public interest. He wrote that wealth must be sustainable, and that its broader creation to benefit society should not just be the role of the government, but of the private sector — believing that affluence itself would itself improve morality. His philosophy is a forerunner of today’s ethical investing, and still informs the ideal of the country’s capitalism today. In a curious quirk of timing, the current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is believed to be a fan. Kishida incorporated much of this thinking in his “New Capitalism” framework announced at the beginning of his term, and one of his early allies was Shibusawa’s descendant, Ken Shibusawa.

On the ¥5,000 note is Umeko Tsuda. Her predecessor on the bill, the writer Ichiyo Higuchi, was the first woman to have her portrait on Japan’s modern banknotes. Tsuda is an obvious successor, credited as the first Japanese woman to study overseas.

She left the country at the age of just six as one of five young girls accompanying the Iwakura Mission, a fact-finding journey of over 100 scholars aimed at modernizing the nation with western advances (which Shibusawa also joined). She stayed in the US for a decade. Then, unhappy with her prospects in Japan, she returned to attend Bryn Mawr College near Philadelphia. Tsuda was published in British academic journals and became a pioneering educator and advocate for women’s education and rights. She founded what is now Tsuda University, which would later educate generations of women who became pioneering lawyers, cabinet ministers and diplomats.

Lastly, on the ¥1,000 bill, is Shibasaburo Kitasato, a microbiologist who discovered the bacteria that cause tetanus and the bubonic plague. Studying in Japan under a Dutch doctor and then moving to Berlin to learn from the world’s best, he likely should have won the Nobel Prize for his work on antitoxins. He was cruelly denied for reasons that remain unclear; some charitably assume it to be because the committee had not yet begun the practice of sharing prizes among more than one person; others suspect turn-of-the-century racism against Asians.