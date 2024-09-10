Jawhar Sircar’s letter is a live bomb. Can Mamata Banerjee defuse it?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aka Didi, has been put in the dock by the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Jawhar Sircar. Ironically, the formal letter to quit has not been handed over to Jagdeep Dhankhar, vice president and chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar, as governor of West Bengal, was searing in his criticism of the state government for abuse of power, and widespread corruption; and declared that there was a constitutional breakdown of law and order. The content of Sircar’s letter is confirmation from within the top echelons of the TMC that corruption and abuse of power are widespread.

The letter is a live bomb that Banerjee must either defuse or it will explode under her chair. It reveals the deep disappointment with Didi, for failing to take the initiative in her characteristic style, her mismanagement in failing to rein in corruption by a coterie of doctors and bureaucrats, and stop the ‘dadagiri’ that is, intimidation by TMC strong men.