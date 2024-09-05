Jharkhand | Will BJP pose a serious challenge to JMM-Congress combine?

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Jharkhand’s political landscape is witnessing significant upheaval. The defection of former chief minister Champai Soren from the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has caught many political watchers by surprise. It has also added a new dimension to the pre-poll strategies of the major political parties in the state.

A seven-time MLA, Soren was a key figure in the JMM, having played a crucial role in the party’s rise in Jharkhand’s tribal heartland. His stature is evident from his sobriquet ‘Kolhan Tiger’, highlighting his dominance in Jharkhand’s Kolhan region, which includes the JMM strongholds of East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum. Both districts have a significant tribal population.

Viewed against the backdrop of Jharkhand’s tribal politics, the significance of Soren’s defection becomes even more pronounced. Tribals make up ~26 per cent of the state’s population, and their support is crucial for any political party aiming to win the polls. The BJP has struggled to gain a foothold among Jharkhand’s tribal electorate. In the 2019 Assembly polls, for instance, the BJP performed poorly in tribal-dominated constituencies, losing a significant portion of the vote to the JMM and its allies. This electoral setback highlighted the party’s inability to connect with tribal voters, a demographic that has historically leaned towards the JMM due to its deep-rooted association with tribal issues and leadership.

However, with Soren now on board, the BJP hopes to turn the tide in its favour. His grassroot connections and reputation as a leader who champions tribal causes may help the BJP overcome the perception that it is out of touch with Jharkhand’s indigenous communities. In a state where regional alliances and tribal affiliations play a significant role, Soren’s defection could give the BJP a much-needed boost.

The BJP’s strategy appears to be twofold. First, to consolidate tribal votes by bringing in influential leaders like Champai Soren. Second, to forge new alliances and strengthen existing ones with regional parties. The BJP’s alliance with the Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) is significant given the latter’s strong presence in Jharkhand’s rural and tribal regions. In the 2019 assembly elections, the AJSU won two seats, but its influence extends beyond electoral victories. The party represents an important political force, especially in tribal areas where its stance on local issues resonates with voters.