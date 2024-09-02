Joy for free in little things

The joy of possessions purchased, whether on a whim or after much thought and saving of money, is unmatched. How often have we come home and opened a package eagerly to look at something purchased, or woken up the next morning to look at it lovingly!
My recently retired husband is an example. He is delighted with the time on his hands and has found an avenue to use it very happily. Gardening. (Who would’ve imagined!) With much patience, planning, and brain-storming with the Mali, he has filled our house with pots, multi-tiered pot holders, calming greens and red-pink hued leaves, and small bright flowers. It is a regular expense with plants, seeds, and their nourishment. But the investment is fully justified by the peaceful break I get, sitting next to green leaves, looking out of the window, and reading.
My son is another who is reaping the pleasure of a big investment—a sleek motorcycle with an impressive name, made with Swedish technology. It was bought from the first profit his company booked. His great delight is an early morning ride to Carter Road Beach, before the traffic chaos of Mumbai wipes out any beauty. It is ethereal, he says. I don’t think it even has a pillion seat, but the solitary ride is otherworldly, I am told.
In the last few days, I encountered some great joys. The beauty of them was that they came free!
My neighbour, who is also my cousin, has nurtured a Mallige (Jasmine) creeper along her wall. Under her loving care, it is bursting with tiny blooms in this season. The scent of it, almost divine and so special of Bengaluru, drifts to our windows all day. Another delight came from my three-year-old grandniece. I had gifted the little one a jigsaw puzzle. My niece informed me recently that the little one remembers me every day and lisps that Aunty gave her a gift. To picture her saying it fills me with incredible joy!
Topping it all is what my good friend in Delhi had to say. Whenever his family cooks non-vegetarian food, the fragrance of it goes out through the chimney and wafts into their neighbour’s balcony. The neighbour, a vegetarian family, loves the smell! He tells him jovially, “Bhai Taneja ji, bahut mast khushboo aati hai aapki rasoi se” (what a fabulous smell comes from your kitchen). Taneja laughs and replies, “Sharmaji, I wish I could send you a bill for the aroma, but it is totally free!”