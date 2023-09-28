Karnataka’s unfulfilled promise

Maclean observed that decisions were not transparent and decision-making criteria were unclear, especially with respect to officials’ transfers and postings and entrustment of works for implementation. Despite Karnataka’s claim to have achieved ‘big bang’ decentralisation, the report said that power relations among Panchayats, the bureaucracy, MLAs and MPs had remained unchanged. There was poor definition and considerable overlap in the roles of Panchayat levels and Gram Sabhas had failed to ensure accountability to the people. There was a universal tendency to divide funds equally among elected representatives for their constituencies, which limited the size, scale, reach and effectiveness of projects. Finally, it stated that over 428 schemes were implemented through Panchayats with virtually no local discretion.