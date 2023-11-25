Keep 2024 campaign free of AI mischief

While the impact of AI on the privacy of individuals and on society has been recognised, one critical area where it could have a major negative impact is politics and electoral campaigns. The deployment of morphed and fake images and videos, false narratives built around them, artificially created surveys and opinions, manufactured events, misinformation and distortion of facts, and the like, have all been seen since the 2014 election campaign. The Prime Minister’s own party and its ‘IT Cell’ had led the digital campaign with the then available technologies. AI technologies would put digital campaigning on steroids and have the potential to cause untold disruption in the country’s already disturbed political milieu and destroy the purity and reliability of elections. But AI could also be a leveller as far as the less well-resourced Opposition parties are concerned, and this, perhaps, Modi realises. If Jawaharlal Nehru can be denigrated with fake narratives, Modi too can now easily become a victim of deepfake pictures and videos that can be used to manipulate people’s attitudes, opinions and thus their votes.